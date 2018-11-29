Look: Denzel Washington hits up Lakers practice, LeBron James ranks his top three movies all time

It was essentially “Training Day” for the Lakers at their most recent practice, apparently.

Star actor Denzel Washington hit up the Lakers team facility on Wednesday to hang out with the players, for the latest in their “Genius Series,” which is now a thing (now that LeBron James is on the team, all of a sudden).

Denzel mixed it up with James and some of the other Lakers, as you can see below.

James even ranked his top three favorite Denzel movies for reporters on Thursday.

Do you agree with LeBron James’ Top 3 Denzel Washington movies? pic.twitter.com/s8Tph6qtLD — Lauren A. Jones (@LoJoMedia) November 29, 2018

Denzel joined “The Rock,” Elon Musk, Kendrick Lamar and others that have visited the team as part of its “Genius Series.’