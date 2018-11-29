Look: Former NFL punter Steve Weatherford is now ridiculously jacked, muscular

Former Jets, Giants punter Steve Weatherford may no longer be in the NFL, but don’t think for a second that he stopped working out.

Weatherford was known for being able to boom punts, and for being one of the more muscular special-teamers in the league. We kind of wish the XFL was still a thing, because we’d love to see him come back and play in that league, given how jacked he is.

Steve’s wife, Laura — who has given birth to five children, by the way — recently posted a photo of their honeymoon in the Maldives. It’s safe to say he was the most jacked person on the island, judging by these photos.

Is every day leg day? Maybe for him.

Wow.