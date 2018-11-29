New video shows why LSU, Texas A&M fight involving Kevin Faulk and Cole Fisher happened

We’re starting to see exactly why the fight after Texas A&M and LSU took place.

The seven-overtime thriller was essentially the game of the year so far, and it ended in chaos, with a fight breaking out among multiple players and coaches.

Kevin Faulk fighting some dude after the LSU-Texas A&M game LMAOO pic.twitter.com/qpMRJTO2NB — #FreePhillipDorsett (@ftbeard_17) November 25, 2018

A new video has made the cause of the video a bit clearer. Apparently, Texas A&M receivers coach Dameyune Craig, who previously worked at LSU, was caught rubbing some salt in the wound of his opponents. He began parading around the field pumping his fist, when football manager/nephew of Jimbo Fisher, Cole Fisher, tried to hold him back. He was unncessuccful, and Craig ended up bumping into LSU QB Joe Burrow, and a LSU staffer. That’s when Kevin Faulk got involved, and pandemonium ensued.

Here is LSU safety John Battle punching Cole Fisher, while Fisher and LSU staffer Kevin Faulk trade blows following Cole Fisher shoving Steve Kragthorpe: pic.twitter.com/LmJirD7POY — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) November 27, 2018

What a scene.