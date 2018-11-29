Oilers Gameday vs Los Angeles: Who Even Knows....

The Oilers are back ina ction tonight after an overtime victory against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. Oscar Klefbom scored the winner, bringing himself into a tie with Ryan Spooner, Milan Lucic, Zack Kassian, Kris Russell, Jason Garrison, Jesse Puljujarvi, Matt Benning, Kailer Yamamoto and Evan Bouchard for 10th on the list of Oiler goal scorers.
Keys to the Game
Edmonton
- It’s so cliche, but pucks to the net and lots of them. Someone, somewhere, has heat maps for the Oilers when Connor McDavid is on the ice and when he’s not. They’re not good.
Los Angeles
- Again, the Oilers weakness is in net and on the blue line. So if the Kings can exploit those back-end troubles, then it’s possible they can force a goalie change.
Players to Watch
Edmonton
- Connor McDavid does pretty great things on the ice, but his back looks tired from carrying the entire team.
- Cam Talbot is looking for his first win in a month. He’s had an .855 sv% since October 28, and that is not good enough.
Los Angeles
- Until just this minute, no one knew what a Matt Luff was, so….
- For real, who are these LA Kings? Are they even real hockey players?
Projected Lineups
Edmonton
Leon Draisaitl – Connor McDavid – Alex Chiasson
Drake Caggiula – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Jesse Puljujarvi
Milan Lucic – Kyle Brodziak – Zack Kassian
Jujhar Khaira – Ryan Spooner – Patrick Russell
Oscar Klefbom – Adam Larsson
Darnell Nurse – Kris Russell
Kevin Gravel – Matt Benning
Cam Talbot
Los Angeles
Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Dustin Brown
Kyle Clifford – Jeff Carter – Tyler Toffoli
Ilya Kovalchuk – Adrian Kempe – Matt Luff
Austin Wagner – Nate Thompson – Sheldon Rempal
Derek Forbort – Drew Doughty
Jake Muzzin – Alec Martinez
Dion Phaneuf – Paul Ladue
Jonathan Quick
Notes
Yesterday, on the PDOCast, Frank Seravalli absolutely carved Peter Chiarelli’s management of the Oilers. It’s refreshing to see that *someone* in the media is capable of saying actual negative things about Chia, because we are all well aware that no one in Edmonton will.
I have said it before and I’ll say it again here: I firmly believe that I could be the GM of the Oilers while also teaching and coaching full time. You know how I know? I wouldn’t have done anything in the immediate aftermath of Connor’s rookie year.
Comments