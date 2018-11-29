Video of Leonard Fournette getting hit by beer leaving field after ejection surfaces

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has been left dealing with the consequences of his actions during Sunday’s game against the Bills at New Era Field.

Fournette was ejected from the game after getting into a fight with Bills linebacker Shaq Lawson, which entailed the two players trading punches. He’ll be suspended for the team’s Week 13 game against the Colts, as he appealed, but lost.

Not only that, Fournette apparently got hit by a beer leaving the field after being ejected on Sunday, as a video shows. In it, Fournette is seen walking off the field with security, on his way into the tunnel, when a beer hits him right in the helmet.

Unseen footage from Bills-Jags fight shows Leonard Fournette getting hit with a beer can on way to the tunnel (via @BradleyGelber, Nick Lombardo/Facebook) pic.twitter.com/4SKICt3TRw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2018

It’s still unclear who threw the beer, which came from the stands, but it’s likely that it was a Bills fan. As for Fournette, it’s a good thing he was wearing his helmet at the time.