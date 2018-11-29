Watch: LSU RB Devin White casually rode a horse around Tiger Stadium, campus

College students resort to many different ways to get around on the cheap. Sometimes, Uber, Lyft, taxi and trains just don’t cut it.

Students have been known to bike around campus, which is an extremely cost-effective way to cover plenty of ground quickly.

But LSU running back Devin White elected to resort to a different method of transportation — one that few others would have had the option of choosing.

White brought his horse, Daisy Mae, to campus with him. He rode her around there, and even on the field in Tiger Stadium.

LSU linebacker @DevinWhite__40 is riding his horse Daisy Mae around campus! 🐴 pic.twitter.com/cdWEC4WTfF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 29, 2018

Daisy Mae has some serious wheels, so we totally get why White called upon her.