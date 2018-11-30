Bearcats BlogCast: Football - Perfect 10

In this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast, myself, Chris Bains and Matt Opper celebrate the 10 win season of the Cincinnati Bearcats. We start focused on every single thing that went right against East Carolina, which was every single thing. From Desmond Ridder to Kahlil Lewis to the defense to the young running backs and everything in-between.

That is spun into talks about what is going to happen with the coaching staff in the offseason. Where will Luke Fickell end up? What about Marcus Freeman? Should UC change offensive coordinators? We talk about it all.

This turns into talk about Luke Fickell being named AAC coach of the year and the other AAC all conference honors. There is a significant portion about Mike Warren being snubbed from the first team.

We end the podcast by talking through the AAC and if Central Florida will make it to the access bowl. As well as many other things.

If you are looking for basketball talk, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found, as we have gone double dipping.