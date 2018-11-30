BREAKING: Ronda Rousey Tag Team Match Announced For ‘WWE Raw’ Next Week

Ronda Rousey is the current Raw Women’s champion and one of the top Superstars in the company. It could even be said that The Baddest Woman on the Planet has become the face of the company in Roman Reigns’ absence.

Now Rousey continues rolling on the red brand, as her sixth TV match has been announced for Monday Night Raw. The match will take place on the December 3 edition of the program.

Ronda’s teaming with Natalya is the most logical move of course. The friendship between the two is well documented on WWE programming and even though many predicted Nattie could turn heel at any moment, it has not happened as of yet.

Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka are enjoying a new taste of the spotlight. This is thanks in large part to their recent union. But it’s also thanks to the incident on Raw in which Nia broke Becky Lynch’s nose and gave her a concussion.

That moment put Nia Jax back on the map. WWE is now referring to her as “The Facebreaker” and she’s become one of the most hated Superstars on the roster. Jax is currently booked to face Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE TLC on December 16.