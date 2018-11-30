Doug Williams apologizes for controversial statement about Reuben Foster

It’s starting to look like the Redskins hired former quarterback Doug Williams as senior vice president of player personnel just to defend all the controversial and often scrutinized moves the front office makes.

The Redskins have made some curious personnel moves over the years — such as overpaying veteran free agents, allotting the majority of their salary cap for skill positions, rather than building in the trenches, or trading the farm (in draft picks) to acquire Robert Griffin III.

But the move the team recently made this week really takes the cake, and shows where the organization’s priorities lie.

The Redskins claimed Reuben Foster — who has been arrested three times in the past year — on waivers, whereas not a single other NFL team even put in a claim. His domestic violence arrest proved to be the tipping point for the 49ers, but the Redskins clearly didn’t feel the same way. Foster is currently on the commissioner’s exempt list, and won’t be eligible to play this season.

Williams defended the move earlier in the week, saying “this is small potatoes [in comparison to] a lot of things out there.” He also appeared to take a shot at President Donald Trump, saying “we’ve got people who are in high, high, high, high places that have done far worse.”

Well, it didn’t take Williams long to apologize for his comments, which he did during a press conference on Friday.

“I understand the climate and what’s going on,” Williams said. “For me to make comments like I did, I just want to apologize to anybody with an earshot, especially the ladies of this area and across the country.”

Could Williams look like a bigger sellout than he’s become? We’re going with no. It’s like he’s the official mouthpiece for ownership.