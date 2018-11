Happy birthday, Mike Darnay! We were delayed this week due to each member being sick at some point, but here we are.

Jesse Marshall of The Athletic Pittsburgh joins myself and the birthday boy to discuss the Pens possibly being good again, goaltending woes and a Mount Rushmore of Penguins Villains.

Vine of the Week: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfQumd_o0Gk)