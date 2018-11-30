EVOLVE Says They Will No Longer Book Impact Wrestling Talents Following Recent LAX Situation

Impact Wrestling tag team LAX recently announced they would be pulling out of scheduled dates with EVOLVE, at which the team was scheduled to face current WWE NXT stars The Street Profits.

Following the announcement that LAX would not be competing at the EVOLVE events, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported LAX likely pulled out of the dates because they were informed by EVOLVE officials that they would not be allowed to win the matches against The Profits, who are currently the EVOLVE Tag Team Champions.

EVOLVE has since issued the following statement regarding the situation, noting the promotion will no longer book Impact Wrestling talents in the future.

We are sorry to inform you that Impact Wrestling has pulled LAX off the upcoming EVOLVE dates. EVOLVE officials were contacted by LAX and informed that they were needed for something else that weekend. No other explanation was given. Impact Wrestling didn’t contact EVOLVE officials and left it up to LAX. There is no heat on LAX as WWN understands the situation they were put in. EVOLVE officials had told LAX that the plan was to have matches with EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits of Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins that weekend. EVOLVE was informed that LAX would not be able to lose in those matches. In order to avoid any political issues, EVOLVE made one night a triple threat match and the other night a six man tag. This would give the fans the LAX vs. Street Profits matches they wanted, while protecting all parties politically. Unfortunately, Impact Wrestling waited until the matches were announced and then pulled the talent the next day. This all could have easily been avoided by not allowing LAX to take the dates in the first place. EVOLVE will no longer consider booking Impact Wrestling contracted talent moving forward. EVOLVE officials are currently working on a replacement and will have news early next week. We apologize for the lineup change, but assure you that EVOLVE will produce something special on for EVOLVE 117 December 15th in Queens, NY and EVOLVE 118 on December 16th in Deer Park, NY. Thank you for your support.

We will continue to monitor this developing story and provide more information when it becomes available. As of now, no replacements for LAX have been announced for the EVOLVE events, and an announcement on who will face The Street Profits is forthcoming.