Kareem Hunt's Wikipedia page gets destroyed after disturbing kicking video surfaces

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has been under the microscope after a disturbing video emerged showing him kicking and shoving a woman in a hotel.

Hunt has since been sent home by the team, so it appears they’re distancing themselves from him, as he appears likely headed for the commissioner’s exempt list. He’ll be subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

For now, he’s being blasted on social media for his actions, and understandably so. There’s no situation where it’s acceptable to hit a woman, and Hunt needs to understand that.

As such, his Wikipedia page has been getting plenty of edits to reflect his actions. Apparently, he’s now a “kicker,” in addition to being a running back.