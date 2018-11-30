Kendrick Perkins is knocking, but the Celtics aren't answering

Kendrick Perkins made news earlier this week when he told the Globe’s Gary Washburn about his desire to play a 15th season in the NBA and that he’d contacted the Celtics.

In an interview Thursday with Toucher and Rich, Danny Ainge said he doesn’t think Perk is a good fit for this team right now.

I agree with Danny Ainge. I love Perk but the Celtics have enough leadership and physicality with Al Horford and Aron Baynes.

And let’s not forget Robert Williams who possess ridiculous athleticism: