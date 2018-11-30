Liddell vs Ortiz 3 Didn't Sell Any PPVs

All the talk about Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz scoring the biggest paydays of their career last weekend was just that – talk. Lance Pugmire of the L.A. Times reports that the PPV may have sold only 30,000 PPVs, while Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports says it could be as low as 25,000.

Liddell and Ortiz earned 30% of all revenue, so they both probably made about $200,000 tops from the PPV sales, and a little more than that (about $219,000) from the live gate for the event. Add that to the $250,000 and $200,000 reported purses for Liddell and Ortiz, respectively, and it’s still a nice payday (about $670,000 for Liddell, about $620,000 for Ortiz), but not anywhere near what they were earning in the UFC at their peaks.

No real surprise here about the low buyrate, and probably good news for those of us who don’t want to ever have to see Chuck Liddell step into a cage once again.