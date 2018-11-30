Look: Edmonton Oilers' Goalie Mikko Koskinen Making His Mark
By: W.B. Philp | November 30, 2018
Most wins by a goaltender through the first 11 career appearances with the : 8 – Ron Low in 1979-80 (8-2-1) 7 – Grant Fuhr in 1981-82 (7-1-3) 7 – Bill Ranford in 1987-88 (7-1-2) 7 – Mikko Koskinen in 2018-19 (7-2-1)
Nov 29, 2018; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save on Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown (23) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
