Look: Edmonton Oilers' Goalie Mikko Koskinen Making His Mark

Most wins by a goaltender through the first 11 career appearances with the Edmonton Oilers: 8 – Ron Low in 1979-80 (8-2-1) 7 – Grant Fuhr in 1981-82 (7-1-3) 7 – Bill Ranford in 1987-88 (7-1-2) 7 – Mikko Koskinen in 2018-19 (7-2-1)

