Look: James Harden's flower-covered suit is a hippie's dream outfit

Reigning MVP James Harden has been known to rock some eccentric outfits over the years.

TSD readers know we’re big fans of what he, Russell Westbrook and Cam Newton have been known to rock before and after games. They have no problem walking up to the podium decked out in bright, flashy outfits that few others can pull off.

Friday’s game against the Spurs was no different. Harden strolled into AT&T Center wearing a flower-themed suit, which probably brightened reporters’ days.

Somehow, Harden made it work, with the white kicks and red Beats headphones. We predict a big game for him tonight.