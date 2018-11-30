Look: Ticket prices for Alabama, Georgia SEC Championship game are ridiculously high

Fans of Georgia and Alabama are excited for what figures to be one of the best games of the season so far. The SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.) looks to be a great one, with a potential College Football Playoff berth on the line.

But for anyone who wants to attend the game, well, it’ll cost them big-time.

Ticket prices for these types of games have gotten out of control, and Saturday’s game is no different.

The average ticket price on TicketIQ is $776, according to Saturday Down South. That’s more than double the Big 12 title game ($331).

Not only that, the get-in price is $330, and that’s for a ticket in the upper corner of the stadium, where you won’t get to see much.

The crazy thing is that it’s actually slightly cheaper than last year’s game ($925/ticket). Still, that’s such a ridiculous amount of money to watch a football game.