Mariners, Mets rumors indicate major blockbuster trade involving Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz and Jay Bruce

A blockbuster trade involving a few of the league’s biggest stars — Edwin Diaz, Jay Bruce, Robinson Cano, Anthony Swarzak and others — will be happening soon between the Mets and Mariners, according to rumors.
Details from the trade were leaked in parts on Thursday night, so follow along below. The gist is that the Mets are — for some reason — set on trying to win in 2019, while the Mariners are undergoing a full-blown fire sale, getting rid of veteran talent, intending to blow up the team and do a major rebuild.
As many have pointed out, Cano has a no-trade clause, but that doesn’t appear to be a caveat that could stop this deal from taking place.
And as it relates to which Mets prospects could be involved:
Diaz would be a huge get for the Mets to shore up the back end of their bullpen. The stud closer was exceptional last season. As for Cano, well, New Yorkers know what he’s capable of.
