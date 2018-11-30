MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Nov 30/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Kevin Aguilar (15-1) vs Rick Glenn (21-5-1) – TUF 28 Finale – Nov 30th

Raoni Barcelos (12-1) vs Chris Gutierrez (12-3-1) – TUF 28 Finale – Nov 30th

Christos Giagos (15-7) vs Mizuto Hirota (18-9-2) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 1st

Alex Gorgees (7-0) vs Damir Ismagulov (16-2) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 1st

Elias Garcia (11-1) vs Kai Kara-France (17-7, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 1st

Randy Brown (10-3) vs Chance Rencountre (12-3) – UFC Brooklyn – Jan 19th

Israel Adesanya (15-0) vs Anderson Silva (34-8) – UFC 234 – Feb 9th (10th in Australia)

Priscila Cachoeira (8-1) vs Molly McCann (7-2) – UFC London – Mar 16th

Bellator

Joe Schilling (2-5) vs Will Morris (4-0) – Bellator 210 – Nov 30th

Joe Warren (15-7) vs Shawn Bunch (7-3) – Bellator 210 – Nov 30th

Middleweight Championship: Gegard Mousasi (45-6-2) vs Rafael Lovato Jr. (9-0) – Bellator 214 – Jan 26th

PFL

Kayla Harrison (2-0) vs Moriel Charneski (3-4) – PFL 11 – Dec 31st