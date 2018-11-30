Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: LeBron James

Nov 29, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is fouled by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert. 

 

LeBron James – Lakers (vs Indiana)

38 points, 15-27 FG, 2 3PTs, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals

The King was on his game again last night for the Lakers.

 

