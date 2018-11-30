Oilers Claim Zykov From Hurricanes

Sometimes you have to take a risk and roll the dice in the NHL to fill a roster hole. The Edmonton Oilers did exactly that earlier this afternoon, claiming the talented Valentin Zykov from the Carolina Hurricanes. The former second round pick in 2013 (37th overall) struggled in the NHL this season after dominating in the AHL a year ago.

In 13 appearances with the Canes this season Zykov mustered just three points, all of which were assists. It was a disappointing start to the season for a player that had Hurricane fans excited after scoring 33 goals in 63 AHL games last season. He would finish the season in Carolina, posting 3-4-7 in ten games for the Canes. Things were looking up in a big way for this player a season ago.

Things change, however, and that was certainly the case this past summer for the Canes. New ownership began to mold the team in its vision, while a new GM and head coach came to power. Zykov started off slowly, and as a result lost his job with the team. It was a swift fall from grace for a player thought to be a big part of the team as recently as April.

In response to the Zykov claim, forward Patrick Russell was assigned to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

How Edmonton Could Benefit:

There honestly isn’t a single way this could backfire for the Oilers. They didn’t give anything up here except a contract slot to acquire a player that might be able to help them inside the top-nine. Zykov is only 23, is a right shot and possesses enough skill to make him a threat in the offensive zone.

The Oilers simply do not have enough right shot wingers in the system with skill, so Zykov is going to get a chance to impress with his new team. Those traits alone will benefit this hockey club.

Zykov posted solid underlying numbers with the Hurricanes in his brief NHL stint a season ago. In addition to his seven points in ten games, he managed a 58.9 Corsi For% at five-on-five while finishing with a 66.7 GF%. He had an impact for the Canes on arrival, which was a solid sign for the player.

In terms of what Zykov brings, here’s a look at the player via Canes Country:

“From the start of the 2017-18 campaign, Zykov set up shop atop the AHL goal-scoring list, but that fact came with an asterisk – his remarkably high shooting percentage. As the months wore on and the big Russian winger kept piling up goals, everyone patiently waited for him to come back to Earth, and he never did.