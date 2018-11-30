UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Tuivasa Picks

Heavyweight Bout: Junior dos Santos (19-5) vs. Tai Tuivasa (8-0)

Nolan Howell: Though he has traded wins and losses over the last half decade, this fight seems like a winner for dos Santos, who should be able to slow down Tuivasa with punches as he comes forward and pick up a finish late when Tuivasa loses the gas tank to continue chasing and eating punches in doing so. Junior dos Santos by third-round TKO.

Heavyweight Bout: Justin Willis (7-1) vs. Mark Hunt (13-13-1)

Nolan: Hunt’s main trouble still seems to be grapplers after loses to Blaydes and Oleynik and Willis doesn’t necessarily present the sort of striking threat someone like Overeem or dos Santos has for Hunt. Aside from a quick, pressuring start, I like Hunt to wait it out for the knockout. Mark Hunt by second-round KO.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Mauricio Rua (25-11) vs. Tyson Pedro (7-2)

Nolan: I could try and muster up some hope for Shogun supporters here by saying Tyson Pedro doesn’t really have monster power that should threaten Shogun, but really, Shogun is who he is at this stage. Tyson Pedro by second-round submission.

Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews (14-3) vs. Tony Martin (14-4)

Nolan: A bit of a coin flip here between two good grapplers here, but I like Matthews’s game more overall. Jake Matthews by unanimous decision.

Featherweight Bout: Sodiq Yusuff (7-1) vs. Suman Mokhtarian (8-0)

Nolan: Pains to pick a Lloyd Irvin fighter, but here we are. Sodiq Yusuff by second-round TKO.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Jim Crute (8-0) vs. Paul Craig (10-2)

Nolan: Jim Crute by first-round submission.