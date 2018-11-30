Watch: Luka Doncic blocks LeBron James twice on same play

Mavericks rookie sensation Luka Doncic continues to amaze nearly every time he steps foot on the court.

Doncic scored 20 points on an efficient 6-of-11 shooting in Wednesday’s win over the Rockets, and he followed that up with a stunning feat in Friday’s game against the Lakers.

The Mavericks’ young star may be only 19 years old, standing six-feet-seven, but he managed to block LeBron James twice on the same possession during the game. James received a bounce pass and appeared to have an easy layup, but Doncic denied him at the rim. The ball fell in James’ hands, and he went up again. Doncic, however, blocked that shot attempt, too.

Luka Doncic denied LeBron at the rim TWICE 😤 pic.twitter.com/M8GfwDJ7JN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 1, 2018

Here’s another angle of the play.

Doncic mic’d up blocking LeBron 😭 pic.twitter.com/uqBVfP8K86 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 1, 2018

It’s hard to imagine that any player in the league — let alone a rookie — could stop James from scoring on that play. Doncic is a special player, though.