Watch: Michael Irvin goes nuts yelling over Cowboys win, sweats profusely

It’s no secret that former-Cowboys-receiver-turned-NFL-Network-analyst remains a huge Dallas homer.

He and Deion Sanders have remained loyal to America’s Team, even with their new careers suggesting that they should be just a bit objective, although that hasn’t been the case.

And while some former Cowboys were ready to bury the team a few weeks ago, after their Monday Night Football loss to the Titans, Irvin has stuck with the team.

As such, he went absolutely nuts celebrating the Cowboys’ huge win over the No. 1 seed Saints on Thursday night.

Michael Irvin was fired up! pic.twitter.com/VbFsZ5h8Wn — For The Win (@ForTheWin) November 30, 2018

He remained in crazy mode during NFL Network’s postgame coverage.

Poor Steve Smith couldn’t even get a word in.