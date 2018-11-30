Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday November 30

3:30am: Anthony Mundine vs. Jeff Horn/Cameron Hammond vs. Frank Rojas (ESPN+)

12:00pm: 2018 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Fabio Turchi vs. Tony Conquest/Devis Boschiero vs. Martin Joseph Ward (DAZN)

1:00pm: Cold Knockout: Jones vs. Sherrington Weigh-Ins (FREE Fite.tv)

6:30pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

6:30pm: UFC The Ultimate Fighter Finale Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

6:45pm: Bellator 210 Prelims (Bellator.com/DAZN)

7:00pm: UFC TUF Finale Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: Northern Illinois vs. Indiana (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Bucknell vs. Penn State (FloWrestling)

7:45pm: Star Boxing: Rockin’ Fights 33 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC The Ultimate Fighter Finale Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 55 (AXS)

9:00pm: Bellator 210 (Paramount Network)

9:00pm: Xtreme Fight Night 353 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Rise Fighting Championship 2 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: UFC The Ultimate Fighter Finale (Fox Sports 1)

Saturday December 1

1:00am: UFC The Ultimate Fighter Finale Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

5:00am: 2018 ADCC British Open ($9.99 Fite.tv)

7:20am: The Champion Muay Thai (Facebook)

11:30am: Cage Warriors Academy North West 4 ($6.99 Fite.tv)

12:00pm: 2018 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: Austrian Fighting Championship 8 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

12:00pm: Fightpool Volume 1 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

12:00pm: Bellator Kickboxing 11 (Bellator App)

1:00pm: KSW 46 (DAZN/$11.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Superior Challenge 18 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: Iowa State vs. Iowa (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: Bellator 211 (Paramount Network/DAZN)

6:00pm: Total Warrior Combat: Bennett vs. Shaw ($16.99 Fite.tv)

6:30pm: UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Tuivasa Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

7:00pm: Cold Knockout: Lee vs. Sherrington ($9.99 Fite.tv)

7:45pm: Adonis Stevenson vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk/Chris Namus vs. Marie Eve Dicaire (Showtime)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Tuivasa Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 95 (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury/Jarrett Hurd vs. Jason Welborn ($74.99 Pay-Per-View)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Tuivasa (Fox Sports 1)

Sunday December 2

1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

5:00am: MAX Muay Thai (Facebook)

1:30pm: Penn State vs. Lehigh (BigTen)

4:00pm: Maryland vs. Penn (ESPN+)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Well slap my ass and call me Timmy, we’re actually getting Wilder and Fury this weekend! Huzzah!

1. Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury/Jarrett Hurd vs. Jason Welborn: HOT TAMALES THAT’S A PRICE TAG THERE! 75 bones for a one-fight card is hard to swallow. Even Floyd cards had a decent enough undercard. Yikes.

2. UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Tuivasa: The better of the two UFC cards, featuring heavyweight mayhem.

3. UFC The Ultimate Fighter Finale: Lesser card except for RDA vs. Usman, and a sneaky good Antonina Shevchenko and Ji Yeon Kim.

4. Adonis Stevenson vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk/Chris Namus vs. Marie Eve Dicaire: Essentially the prelims of the Fury-Wilder card, and it certainly could be worse! Hell of a main event and solid undercard (under-under card?).

5. Bellator 210: This is crazy. The prelims are better than the main card! Tons of great names on the undercard. Schilling, Honeycutt, Warren, Yamauchi, Weichel, Warren, Lahat, Harris. That’s just on the prelims!

6. Fight To Win Pro 95: Unfortunate timing this weekend, but still a really damned-good card that goes about 4-5 deep of BJJ aces.

7. Bellator Kickboxing 11: Better get that Bellator App, this looks like how they’re going to do business on a lot of prelims and kickboxing cards.

8. Anthony Mundine vs. Jeff Horn/Cameron Hammond vs. Frank Rojas: Rise and shine, campers, it’s ESPN+ boxing from down under! Mundine and Horn are a solid enough test for each other. I think Horn takes it, but it’ll be a good win to get him back in a title hunt.

9. Bellator 211: Mostly crap card, except for the MMA debut of heavyweight kickboxing top-10, Hesdy Gerges.

10. Legacy Fighting Alliance 55: The vacant bantamweight title is on the line, and with it, a golden ticket to the UFC shark tank of the 135lb division, especially with all the flyweights moving up.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Featherweight Bout: Tiziano Campus vs. Younes Rahmouni [Bellator Kickboxing 11]

4. Welterweight Bout: Raymond Daniels (34-3) vs. Zakaria Laaouatni [Bellator Kickboxing 11]

3. Enfusion Middleweight Championship: Vladimir Moravcik (c) (81-8-1) vs, Saknarong Suklerd [Enfusion Live 75]

2. Welterweight Bout: Karim Ghajji (99-15-1) vs. Yuri Bessmertny (41-19-2) [Bellator Kickboxing 11]

1. Bellator Kickboxing Featherweight Championship: Gabriel Varga (c) (16-6) vs. Shan Cangelosi (9-5) [Bellator Kickboxing 11]

BOXING

5. Heavyweight Bout: Joe Hanks (23-2) vs. Joe Joyce (6-0) [Fury vs. Wilder]

4. WBO Oriental Middleweight Championship/Vacant WBA Oceania Middleweight Championship: Anthony Mundine (c) (48-8) vs. Jeff Horn (18-1-1) [BOXA Promotions on ESPN+]

3. IBF/WBA Super/IBO World Junior Middleweight Championships: Jarrett Hurd (c) (22-0) vs. Jason Welborn (24-6) [Fury vs. Wilder]

2. WBC World Light Heavyweight Championship Adonis Stevenson (c) (29-1-1) vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk (15-0) [Fury vs. Wilder Prelims]

1. WBC World Heavyweight Championship: Deontay Wilder (c) (40-0) vs. Tyson Fury (27-0) [Fury vs. Wilder]

MMA

5. Women’s Flyweight Bout: Antonina Shevchenko (6-0) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (8-1-2) [UFC The Ultimate Fighter Finale]

4. Heavyweight Bout: Domingos Barros (5-0) vs. Hesdy Gerges (0-0) [Bellator 211]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Justin Willis (7-1) vs. Mark Hunt (13-13-1) [UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Tuivasa]

2. Heavyweight Bout: Junior dos Santos (19-5) vs. Tai Tuivasa (8-0) [UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Tuivasa]

1. Welterweight Bout: Kamaru Usman (13-1) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (28-10) [UFC The Ultimate Fighter Finale]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 140lb Black Belt Bout: Andre Pontes vs. Baret Yoshida [Fight To Win Pro 95]

4. 180lb Black Belt Bout: Cassio Werneck vs. Eduardo Telles [Fight To Win Pro 95]

3. 195lb Black Belt Bout: Kuhio Tabancura vs. Tarsis Humphreys [Fight To Win Pro 95]

2. Fight To Win Pro Female Bantamweight No-Gi Championship: Jena Bishop vs. Tubby Alequin [Fight To Win Pro 95]

1. Fight To Win Pro Black Belt No-Gi Light Heavyweight Championship: Rafael Lovato Jr. (c) vs. Josh Hinger [Fight To Win Pro 95]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: I took a bye week, Thanksgiving and all, so we have four weeks to make it so our kids don’t have coal. Spoiler Alert: invest in coal.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Kamaru Usman vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ji Yeon Kim

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Jarrett Hurd over Jason Welborn

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Bellator 210

Upset of the Week: Rafael Dos Anjos over Kamaru Usman

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury