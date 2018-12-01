UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa
Dec 1 (2nd in Australia), 2018
Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide, Australia
UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa Results
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (FS1 – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Heavyweights (five rounds):
Junior dos Santos (19-5, #12 ranked heavyweight)
Tai Tuivasa (10-0, #10 ranked heavyweight)
Heavyweights:
Mark Hunt (13-13-1, 1 NC, #8 ranked heavyweight)
Justin Willis (6-1, #18 ranked heavyweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua (25-11, #10 ranked light heavyweight)
Tyson Pedro (7-1, #24 ranked light heavyweight)
Welterweights:
Jake Matthews (13-3, #23 ranked welterweight)
Tony Martin (13-4, #22 ranked welterweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Jim Crute (8-0)
Paul Craig (9-2, #23 ranked light heavyweight)
Featherweights:
Suman Mokhtarian (8-0)
Sodiq Yusuff (6-1)
Prelims (8:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
Yushin Okami (34-12, #54 ranked welterweight)
Alexey Kunchenko (19-0, #56 ranked welterweight)
Flyweights:
Wilson Reis (22-9, #16 ranked flyweight)
Ben Nguyen (17-7, #13 ranked flyweight)
Flyweights:
Elias Garcia (11-1)
Kai Kara-France (17-7, 1 NC)
Welterweights:
Keita Nakamura (33-8-2, 1 NC, #41 ranked welterweight)
Salim Touahri (10-2, #80 ranked welterweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Mizuto Hirota (19-9-2, #58 ranked lightweight)
Christos Giagos (15-7, #64 ranked lightweight)
Lightweights:
Alex Gorgees (7-0)
Damir Ismagulov (16-2)
Comments