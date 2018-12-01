MMA

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa Results

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa Results

MMA

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa Results

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa
Dec 1 (2nd in Australia), 2018 
Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide, Australia

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa Results

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):
Junior dos Santos   (19-5, #12 ranked heavyweight)
Tai Tuivasa  (10-0, #10 ranked heavyweight)

Heavyweights:
Mark Hunt  (13-13-1, 1 NC, #8 ranked heavyweight)
Justin Willis   (6-1, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua   (25-11, #10 ranked light heavyweight)
Tyson Pedro  (7-1, #24 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Jake Matthews   (13-3, #23 ranked welterweight)
Tony Martin   (13-4, #22 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Jim Crute  (8-0)
Paul Craig  (9-2, #23 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Suman Mokhtarian   (8-0)
Sodiq Yusuff   (6-1)

Prelims (8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Yushin Okami  (34-12, #54 ranked welterweight)
Alexey Kunchenko  (19-0, #56 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:
Wilson Reis  (22-9, #16 ranked flyweight)
Ben Nguyen  (17-7, #13 ranked flyweight)

Flyweights:
Elias Garcia  (11-1)
Kai Kara-France   (17-7, 1 NC)

Welterweights:
Keita Nakamura   (33-8-2, 1 NC, #41 ranked welterweight)
Salim Touahri   (10-2, #80 ranked welterweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Mizuto Hirota   (19-9-2, #58 ranked lightweight)
Christos Giagos   (15-7, #64 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Alex Gorgees   (7-0)
Damir Ismagulov   (16-2)

MMA, MMA Manifesto

Shop Holiday Deals!

The Best Holiday Deals - Click Here!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA
Home