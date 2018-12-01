Bellator 210 Event Highlights

The Oklahoma Sooners players were warned multiple times not to do the Horns Down gesture to troll their opponents in the Big 12 Championship (…)
It had been a long time since Texas played in the Big 12 Championship game, so emotions ran high among fans. Fans did all they could to lend (…)
Now that the 2018 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general (…)
Good Afternoon College Hockey fans. We’re fourteen games into the 2018-19 season and the University of North Dakota hockey team is (…)
Name: Justin Willis Opponent: Mark Hunt Odds: +113 (bet $100 to win (…)
Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his (…)
Last month, I did a 2 part series on possible options that the Cardinals could look at to improve the left-side of the bullpen. One (…)
The October Momentum did not carry the Coyotes into November. The Coyotes often looked like two different teams during November. Some (…)
PHILADELPHIA – John Wall expressed his displeasure with the officials on Friday night after the Washington Wizards were blasted, (…)
Comments