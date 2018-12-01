LFA 55 Highlights

More Sports
NCAA 19m ago
Watch: Oklahoma CB Tre Brown seen taunting Texas with Horns Down gesture at perfect time
The Oklahoma Sooners players were warned multiple times not to do the Horns Down gesture to troll their opponents in the Big 12 Championship (…)
NCAA 32m ago
Watch: Texas fans throw beer cans, trash onto field at Big 12 Championship vs Oklahoma
It had been a long time since Texas played in the Big 12 Championship game, so emotions ran high among fans. Fans did all they could to lend (…)
Mets 34m ago
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Drew Smith
Now that the 2018 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general (…)
NCAA 59m ago
Bulldogs Tattoo Hawks, 5-0
Good Afternoon College Hockey fans. We’re fourteen games into the 2018-19 season and the University of North Dakota hockey team is (…)
MMA Manifesto 1hr ago
The Livest Dog at UFC Adelaide: Justin Willis
Name: Justin Willis Opponent: Mark Hunt Odds: +113 (bet $100 to win (…)
Hoops Manifesto 1hr ago
NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Anthony Davis
Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his (…)
St. Louis Cardinals 1hr ago
Southpaw Solutions, Part 3: Non-Tender Loving Care For the Cardinals Bullpen
Last month, I did a 2 part series on possible options that the Cardinals could look at to improve the left-side of the bullpen. One (…)
zz Hipchecks 2hr ago
November Wrap-Up
The October Momentum did not carry the Coyotes into November. The Coyotes often looked like two different teams during November. Some (…)
NBA 4hr ago
John Wall says he has 'no respect' for officials and Bradley Beal understands why
PHILADELPHIA – John Wall expressed his displeasure with the officials on Friday night after the Washington Wizards were blasted, (…)
