Look: Stands were empty at Pac-12 Championship game between Utah, Washington

The Pac-12 title game this year featured one of the most surprising matchups in years, with Washington and Utah squared off, and a Rose Bowl berth on the line.

However, the problem is that there was virtually no one in the stands to watch the pivotal matchup. Fans of both teams didn’t seem to want to travel to the Bay Area for Friday’s game, and they certainly didn’t want to attempt to deal with the traffic that goes along with Levi’s Stadium.

Six minutes until kickoff. A Rose Bowl berth on the line. pic.twitter.com/kE4Ps6itcm — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 1, 2018

Maybe fans knew that the game would be a defensive slugfest, with the first points being scored in the third quarter (a field goal). Washington went on to win, 10-3, but not many fans were there to see them win.