New York Mets Tender New Contract To Travis d'Arnaud

The New York Mets are saying goodbye to Wilmer Flores, but they did keep another member of their 2015 pennant winning team. Catcher Travis d’Arnaud was tendered a new contract prior to last night’s deadline, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. The move came as a bit of a surprise since d’Arnaud, 29, played in just four games in 2018 before undergoing season ending Tommy John surgery. d’Arnaud is slated to earn $3.7 million in salary arbitration this season, a slight increase over the $3.475 million he earned a year ago.

There is a good chance that d’Arnaud won’t see that money, however, since the contract isn’t guaranteed fully unless he makes the Opening Day roster. Kevin Plawecki is a lock to stick as the backup, and the Mets are already looking around for a new catcher this winter, having already been linked to Martin Maldonado and Wilson Ramos in free agency. If one of those two are added, or the Mets trade for a catcher, they can simply release d’Arnaud in spring training and pay him about a quarter of his salary. This move, as Sherman later speculated, simply gives the Mets insurance at a position that is really thin now.

