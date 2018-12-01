The Statistical Star of TUF 28 Finale: Kamaru Usman

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Kamaru Usman (vs Rafael dos Anjos)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 227 to 84 (130-62 significant strikes)

58% significant strike accuracy

12 takedowns

7 guard passes

You don’t get much more dominant than The Nigerian Nightmare was yesterday against Rafael dos Anjos.