MMA Manifesto

The Statistical Star of TUF 28 Finale: Kamaru Usman

The Statistical Star of TUF 28 Finale: Kamaru Usman

MMA Manifesto

The Statistical Star of TUF 28 Finale: Kamaru Usman

Nov 30, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kamaru Usman (blue) reacts after defeating Rafael Dos Anjos (red) during the main event welterweight bout at The Pearl. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

 

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Kamaru Usman (vs Rafael dos Anjos)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 227 to 84 (130-62 significant strikes)
58% significant strike accuracy
12 takedowns
7 guard passes

You don’t get much more dominant than The Nigerian Nightmare was yesterday against Rafael dos Anjos.

 

MMA Manifesto

Shop Holiday Deals!

The Best Holiday Deals - Click Here!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home