Video: Porn star Jesse Jane arrested for being drunk, urinating on herself during Oklahoma game

It’s a well-known fact that porn star Jesse Jane is a diehard Oklahoma Sooners fan, so she’s usually in peak form this time of year, heading into bowl season.

She’s been celebrating the Sooners’ success on the football field, apparently — but doing so just a bit too hard.

A video has recently surfaced — via TMZ Sports — which shows a clearly intoxicated Jane being arrested in Norman on Nov. 10, following the team’s game against Oklahoma State. She was arrested for public intoxication, and was apparently found lying on the sidewalk, which isn’t really a great position to be in. Not only that, she also reportedly urinated on herself in the police car.

Not a good look right there.