Watch: Nick Saban seen crying, shedding tears after Alabama beats

The fact that Georgia blew a 28-14 second half lead against Alabama in the SEC Championship game wasn’t all that surprising, but what was was that the Crimson Tide head coach actually showed some emotion after the game.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, like one of his former colleagues, Bill Belichick, is known for showing very little emotion during games. At most, he’s seen chewing out some of his players if they make a mistake on the field.

We still don’t have confirmation that Saban smiles, ever, but we did see him shed a few tears in a postgame interview after the 35-28 win, in talking about quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“I’m so proud of this guy for what he’s done this year, I can’t even tell you.” Nick Saban got emotional when speaking about the heroics of Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/mmY4HfoFqD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 2, 2018

So Saban is human, after all.