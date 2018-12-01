Watch: Oklahoma CB Tre Brown seen taunting Texas with Horns Down gesture at perfect time

The Oklahoma Sooners players were warned multiple times not to do the Horns Down gesture to troll their opponents in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday.

But they found a way to do it anyway, when the time was right.

It was said that any player seen doing the gesture would be flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, and in a game of this magnitude, no one wanted to give up unneeded yards for a stupid reason.

As such, no Sooners players did it during the game. As soon as the game was over however, Oklahoma CB Tre Brown did it clear as day.

That’s one way to avoid being penalized.