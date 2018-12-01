NCAA

Watch: Texas fans throw beer cans, trash onto field at Big 12 Championship vs Oklahoma

It had been a long time since Texas played in the Big 12 Championship game, so emotions ran high among fans.

Fans did all they could to lend their support behind the Longhorns, in the game against Oklahoma, with Texas listed as an eight-point underdog. They needed all the help they could get, given how the Sooners have a high-powered offense and can score points at will.

They crossed the line at one point during the game, when the Longhorns’ defense was called for a penalty in the end zone. Fans reacted by throwing trash onto the field — including beer cans.

Yeesh.

