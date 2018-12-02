Dwayne Haskins does Heisman pose to make case for trophy vs Northwestern (Video)

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins made his case to win the Heisman Trophy in the Big 10 Championship game against Northwestern on Saturday night.

Haskins had his best game of the season, production-wise, as he completed 34 of 41 passes for a career-high 499 yards. Not only that, he threw five touchdowns, and only one interception.

Sure, he may have beaten up on an inferior team that really didn’t belong in the title game, but regardless, Haskins rose to the occasion and got the job done.

And he made sure to let the nation know about it.

Haskins threw a touchdown pass to JK Dobbins for the Buckeyes’ final score of the game, and he did the Heisman pose in the end zone.

Strike that Heisman pose, Dwayne Haskins. pic.twitter.com/XdhHSkga1O — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 2, 2018

He’ll be a finalist for sure, but it’s hard to see him winning the trophy.