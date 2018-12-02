Look: Deontay Wilder has epic reaction to Tyson Fury getting up after near knockout via left hook

Deontay Wilder thought he had Tyson Fury knocked out cold in the 12th round of Saturday’s fight at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

It was the final round, and Wilder was doing all he could to make his case to win the bout in crunch time. It was really anyone’s fight to win, and Wilder attempted to make sure the judges’ decision didn’t even come into play.

Wilder delivered a vicious combo, and his flurry of punches ended with a sick left hook that dropped Fury immediately. It was hard to see anyone getting up from that combo, especially not in the 12th round, yet somehow, Fury did.

In the 12th round, Deontay Wilder knocked down Tyson Fury again#WilderFury pic.twitter.com/aK5gpdX6Wq — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) December 2, 2018

Check out Wilder’s reaction to his opponent getting up.

Haha Wilder’s face seeing Fury get up pic.twitter.com/UDnEnz9GHo — Wayne Farry (@waynefarry) December 2, 2018

Fury showed some serious heart/toughness there.