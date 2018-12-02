Look: Goal post falls down on field before Panthers-Bucs game at Raymond James Stadium

It’s been a nightmare season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, no matter how you slice it. The team has, at times, looked like a sieve on defense, and the quarterback outlook for the future remains unclear, with Jameis Winston seeking a big payday in the offseason.

The Bucs took a 4-7 record into Sunday’s game against the Panthers at Raymond James Stadium, so it’s safe to say they’re out of the playoff picture. The only major question remaining is if head coach Dirk Koetter will be fired in the coming weeks.

For now, they have bigger issues — like, for example, making sure the goalpost on their home field can stay upright. Check out what happened before Sunday’s game.

Goalposts down in Tampa before the game for a quick fix after netting got caught in high winds. pic.twitter.com/maSxbEdglY — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 2, 2018

Yeesh.