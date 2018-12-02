Mike McCarthy addresses rumors of him being fired after embarrassing loss to Cardinals

Black Monday is rapidly approaching, but Packers head coach Mike McCarthy may be fired before then, especially after the team lost to the Cardinals at home for the first time since 1949 on Sunday.

The Packers were eliminated from the playoffs — even though they only had a 3 percent chance of qualifying heading into the game — with the 20-17 loss. It was a pathetic performance in all three phases, as the team mustered only 325 yards of offense, and somehow allowed rookie quarterback Josh Rosen to win his first career NFL road start. This may not seem unfathomable, but it is shocking, given how cold it was at Lambeau Field, with Rosen being a warm-weather guy, not used to the frigid conditions/frozen tundra that Green Bay offers.

Green Bay now sits at 4-8-1, which makes them one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season, given all the talent on their roster, and one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history — Aaron Rodgers — under center.

All signs were pointing toward McCarthy being fired at some point in the coming weeks — given that the team recently cleaned house, firing both coordinators and demoting former general manager Ted Thompson last season. McCarthy was the only one who remained, as he was given one more season, but it turned out to be an absolute disaster. And now that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention in embarrassing fashion, it won’t be a surprise if McCarthy is fired on Monday as a result. He was asked about his job security after the loss, and here’s what he had to say.

“I’ve never been in this spot,” he said. “I’m not going to act like I know what the hell I’m gonna do tomorrow when we get in here.”

That sounds like a man that knows his time could be up, and we believe that to be the case.

[You can watch McCarthy’s full postgame presser here.]