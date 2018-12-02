Mike McCarthy reacts to being fired by Packers in this statement

The inevitable happened on Sunday, as Packers head coach Mike McCarthy was fired by the team.

McCarthy had been at the helm for quite awhile, as he began his tenure in 2006, and won a Super Bowl in 2011. But this season was arguably his worst during his entire tenure, as the Packers compiled a 4-8-1 record, and Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals sealed his fate.

The Packers hadn’t lost to the Cardinals at home since 1949, which makes sense, as warm-weather teams tend to struggle in the frigid Green Bay climate. Not only that, rookie quarterback Josh Rosen won his first career road game, while the Packers could only muster 325 total yards/17 points themselves, which is embarrassing.

That appeared to have been the tipping point for management, as they fired McCarthy immediately after the game, wasting no time.

Packers brought in Mike McCarthy after the game and fired him; he was not expecting it, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2018

McCarthy spoke to Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer to provide his reaction to the news.

Just talked to Mike McCarthy. Had nothing but praise for the Packers organization. “Im proud I was part of the Packers family, proud to be part of such a great organization.” Said his main focus tonight is his family. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 3, 2018

It’s highly unlikely that McCarthy will be out of a job for long. We won’t be surprised if he’s back coaching again in 2019, if that’s what he and his family want to do.