The Statistical Star of UFC Adelaide: Alexey Kunchenko

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Alexey Kunchenko (vs Yushin Okami)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 141 to 10 (72-10 significant strikes)

55% significant strike accuracy

15-15 stuffing takedowns

An outstanding, dominant performance from Kunchenko in his second Octagon outing.