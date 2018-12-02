Tyler Lockett, Seahawks troll ex-teammate Richard Sherman with 'tip' TD celebration (Video)

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman spent the best years of his career with the Seahawks — the team the drafted him, with which he won a Super Bowl.

But the relationship with a few of his teammates soured in his final years with the team, especially with quarterback Russell Wilson. There were some heated altercations during practice, and Sherman seemed to have no problem calling his quarterback out.

The Seahawks didn’t seem to forget that, either, judging by what happened during Sunday’s game. Tyler Lockett caught a 52-yard pass in the second quarter of the game, and he joined his teammates for an interesting celebration in the end zone.

Lockett and a few of his buddies went right to the spot where Sherman tipped a pass — which was intended for Michael Crabtree — to linebacker Malcolm Brown for an interception in the 2013 NFC Championship game. They essentially recreated the play to troll Sherman, as you can see below.

The Sherman tip reenactment took place in the right spot of the correct end zone too

The Seahawks continue to have the most clever touchdown celebrations of any NFL team.