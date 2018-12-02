Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua after draw vs Deontay Wilder (Video)

Tyson Fury showed a ton of heart as a big underdog in Saturday’s bout against Deontay Wilder at Staples Center.

Wilder thought he had the fight won after he unleashed a flurry of punches in the 12th round, knocking Fury down with a vicious left hook.

In the 12th round, Deontay Wilder knocked down Tyson Fury again#WilderFury pic.twitter.com/aK5gpdX6Wq — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) December 2, 2018

But somehow, Fury got up! The fight went to decision soon after, and the judges called it a draw. Wilder did not seem satisfied at all by the result, but Fury had a lot to say. He called out Anthony Joshua, saying the two of them are the best fighters on the planet in a postfight interview.

Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua!

🐓🐓🐓🐓🐓#WilderFury pic.twitter.com/br7rJGxt19 — The Sports Junky (@TheSportsJunky1) December 2, 2018

We hope that fight will happen. Fury earned it on Saturday.