Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua after draw vs Deontay Wilder (Video)

Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua after draw vs Deontay Wilder (Video)

Boxing

Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua after draw vs Deontay Wilder (Video)

Tyson Fury showed a ton of heart as a big underdog in Saturday’s bout against Deontay Wilder at Staples Center.

Wilder thought he had the fight won after he unleashed a flurry of punches in the 12th round, knocking Fury down with a vicious left hook.

But somehow, Fury got up! The fight went to decision soon after, and the judges called it a draw. Wilder did not seem satisfied at all by the result, but Fury had a lot to say. He called out Anthony Joshua, saying the two of them are the best fighters on the planet in a postfight interview.

We hope that fight will happen. Fury earned it on Saturday.

Boxing

Shop Holiday Deals!

The Best Holiday Deals - Click Here!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More sportsdaily
Home