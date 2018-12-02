UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

While Mark Hunt’s UFC farewell fight didn’t go quite as planned, at least he was still the top earner at UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 8,652

Gate: $1,026,937

Mark Hunt: $765,000 ($750,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Junior dos Santos: $415,000 ($400,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua: $330,000 ($195,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sodiq Yusuff: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kai Kara-France: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Wilson Reis: $72,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tony Martin: $71,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Elias Garcia: $63,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Yushin Okami: $57,000 ($37,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Keita Nakamura: $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jake Matthews: $38,000 ($28,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Willis: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Christos Giagos: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexey Kunchenko: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mizuto Hirota: $24,000 ($19,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jim Crute: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Damir Ismagulov: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Nguyen: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tyson Pedro: $21,000 ($16,000, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tai Tuivasa: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Paul Craig: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Suman Mokhtarian: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Salim Touahri: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Gorgees: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)