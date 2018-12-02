Watch: Angry Jerry Hughes goes after official for revenge, claims ref called him a b---h

Colts defensive end Jerry Hughes was furious after Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, stemming from what he claims happened with a referee.

Hughes was seen going off in the tunnel on his way to the locker room, having some words with an official. He actually had to be restrained as he confronted the ref, claiming that the man called him a “b—h” during the game.

“You called me a b—h though! I’ll catch you!” Hughes yelled.

Jerry Hughes runs off field and straight to officials, getting in the face of one in particular. Clearly something said that set Hughes off. #Bills pic.twitter.com/4uuqHL9mLM — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 2, 2018

Hughes strangely denied that he yelled at the official after the game, when asked about it by reporters.

Here's the conversation with Jerry Hughes afterwards about confrontation. When asked specifically about it Hughes repeatedly says "I'd love to see the video." #Bills pic.twitter.com/2IdNoKzy2W — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 2, 2018

He can say all he wants, but it’s fairly obvious it was him in the video. We understand where he’s coming from, though, as he’s likely trying to avoid getting hit with a fine by the league.

As for the official, if he did say that to Hughes, then he was clearly out of line.