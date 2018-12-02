Watch: Bill Belichick, Adam Theilen get into heated argument during game

It’s rare that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shows much emotion on or off the football field, so what happened during Sunday’s game against the Vikings was a bit surprising.

An altercation between him and Vikings receiver Adam Theilen took place in the fourth quarter of the game, when Belichick challenged a play. The Vikings had run the ball up the middle on 4th-and-1, and Latavius Murray appeared to be short of the line to gain, but was given the first down. Belichick handed the challenge flag to the official, and for some reason, Theilen began yelling at him. Belichick had some words of his own, until Theilen was eventually restrained, thus ending the heated altercation.

Adam’s about to meet Belichick in a dark alley and I’m here for it pic.twitter.com/5VSYz1Kso5 — xtina (@cyvonne1229) December 2, 2018

It would be interesting to know exactly what took place for Theilen to be that upset at the Patriots head coach, as he rarely even interacts with opposing players.