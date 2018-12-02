Watch: Donovan Mitchell slams home one-handed alley-oop with authority

Donovan Mitchell has been picking up where he left off in his rookie season, as he continues to entertain fans with highlight-reel plays.

He did exactly that during Sunday’s game against the Heat, just minutes into the game.

The Jazz jumped out to an early 10-2 lead, and Mitchell added to it in a big way. Joe Ingles threw a lob in his direction, and Mitchell finished off the alley-oop by dunking the ball with only one hand.

That’s a difficult play to finish off, given where Mitchell received the pass, yet he still made it happen, and did so with authority.