Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo plans to punch Mario Hezonja for disrespecting, stepping over him during game

Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo was none too pleased about Mario Hezonja trolling him during Saturday’s game, and there’s a good chance he’ll get revenge in the future.

Hezonja dunked over Giannis during the game, and then proceeded to stare him down afterward. That wasn’t all, though, as he stepped over The Greek Freak as well. That’s about as disrespectful as it gets.

Hezonja really disrespected Giannis like that 😳 pic.twitter.com/nfSvXIPsh6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 1, 2018

Giannis was asked about his opponent’s gesture after the game, and he sent a warning to Hezonja regarding next go-around.

“I’m gonna punch him in the stand next time” Antetokounmpo said.

Giannis Antetokonmpo on Mario Hezonja stepping over him: “Oh yeah, I’m gonna punch him in the stand next time.” pic.twitter.com/nEAHjYeJ4y — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) December 2, 2018

We can’t wait until these two meet again.