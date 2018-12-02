Watch: Jalen Ramsey snubs Andrew Luck with classless gesture

Jaguars mouthy cornerback Jalen Ramsey was up to his old tricks again during Sunday’s game against the Colts, continuing to show what type of player he really is.

Ramsey has been known for his bush league antics since he first entered the league as a rookie, and not much has changed during that time, while other players have chosen to mature.

He was pursuing Andrew Luck during Sunday’s game, when the Colts quarterback elected to slide. Ramsey first made it look as if he was going to offer to help Luck up by putting out his hand, then as Luck grabbed for it, the Jaguars cornerback snatched it away.

Jalen Ramsey pretended to help Andrew Luck up and then took his hand away 😂pic.twitter.com/ejf3fH1ynV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 2, 2018

In his head, Ramsey must think he’s a real hoot, but all he’s doing is showing his immaturity. That type of gesture is something we did in middle school.