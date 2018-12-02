Watch: Khalil Mack somehow throws Nate Solder to ground with one arm like a rag doll

Bears defensive end Khalil Mack is a generational player, and no matter how many players an opposing offense uses attempting to block him, it rarely tends to make a difference.

Mack has been known to beat both double and triple-teams, and has made even the best offensive linemen look silly. He’s the type of player that makes guys suddenly show up on the injury report before the game, just to avoid him.

He threw former All-Pro OT Nate Solder to the ground like a rag doll in Sunday’s game — using just one arm — and you’ll want to see it.

Khalil Mack throwing Nate Solder around like a ragdoll pic.twitter.com/TClA21X5WH — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 2, 2018

Mack is unreal.